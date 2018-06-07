Love Island 2018 sunglasses: Where did Dani Dyer and Kendall Rae-Knight get her sunnies from?

Dani Dyer, Kendall Rae-Knight and Georgia Steel have brought a strong sunglasses game to the villa - but how can you buy the exact pair?

The Love Island 2018 girls have turned the ITV2 villa into quite the fashion show with their amazing bikinis and now, sunglasses.

Just days into series 4, the likes of Dani Dyer and Kendall Rae-Knight have brought their shade game as viewers have become increasingly obsessed with finding out where they can buy their sunglasses.

So if you want to get your hands on Danny Dyer’s daughter's fabulous sunglasses collection or look as hot as Georgia Steel on the beach - here’s how you can buy the Love Island girl’s sunglasses.

(Image: ITV2)

Dani Dyer’s gold frame sunglasses

Proving to be quite the icon in the villa, Dani only had to wear these Theia London sunglasses called Mya once before they instantly sold out.

The brand has promised shoppers a quick restock and for £24, you best be quick!

(Image: ITV2)

Georgia Steel’s Raybans

New girl Georgia is keeping it simple, classic yet with a slight edge in her Rayban Hexagonals. Priced at £157, they’re definitely a pair of keepers.

(Image: ITV2)

Dani Dyer’s round retro glasses

The actress is at it again as Dani’s black frame glasses with gold trim are VERY cool.

And sadly, just like her sunglasses before, the Steampunk pair are sold out both on Amazon and the brand’s website. They do have a lot of other very similar pairs to pick from too.