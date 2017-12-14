Mel and Sue Reunite With Marry Berry In Trailer For Christmas Spin-Off

The trio are all smiles in a brand new trailer for 'Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You'.

Mel and Sue have finally reunited with national treasure Mary Berry.

The trio worked together with Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off for seven consecutive series, until it was announced that the much loved baking show would be moving to a different TV channel.

WATCH: 5 Of The Naughtiest GBBO Innuendos:

Choosing to remain loyal to the BBC, Mel, Sue and Merry bid farewell to the tent, leaving Paul to find a new team for the upcoming series.

Which, lets be honest, broke our hearts.

Although we're happily invested in the wonderfully weird Noel Fielding and comical Sandi Toksvig, and are content with Prue Leith judging alongside Paul 'handshake' Hollywood, we'd be lying if we said we didn't miss the original gang.

via GIPHY

Now they're back on our screens!

Mary, Mel and Sue's Surprise Party is the brand new hour-long show to greet our tv screens, and judging by the brand new trailer it's definitely going to be a little bit special.

The trailer sees Marry Berry surprise hard-working volunteers at a local community centre in South Wales by cooking a traditional Christmas dinner for them. Meanwhile Mel and Sue are kitting out the building with a much needed face lift (well, we imagine they'll be leaving that to the professionals) and adding a spruce of festival sparkle with some decoration (that's more like it).

It's bound to be a tear jerker as the trio are spreading the magic of Christmas to those who deserve it most.

David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, has said: "What could be a more joyful Christmas treat than reuniting the brilliant Mary, Mel and Sue around such a heart-warming, important event?"



Agreed.

We will be watching this with a glisten in our eye and a warmth in our hearts.