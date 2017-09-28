Last Night Mel Brooks Said What EVERYONE Was Thinking About The One Show

28 September 2017, 12:42

Mel Brooks The One Show

By Alice Westoby

The movie legend appeared on the BBC show last night and made a hilarious comment about it.

It's safe to say the One Show is like marmite, people either love it or hate it.

It's an easy watch at the end of the working day but it's also a bit of a random watch with many commenting on the randomness of its guests and magazine segments...let alone that awful theme tune!

Legendary US comedy actor Mel Brooks was a guest on the One Show sofa last night promoting the West End version of his classic film, Young Frankenstein.

Read More: This Girl's Big Ben Impression On This Morning Has Left Us Baffled

But he, along with the audience watching at home, were taken aback by the random nature of the running order of the programme. 

Mel Brooks Thinks The One Show Is Crazy!

The US actor said what everyone at home was thinking about last night's episode.

00:42

During one section the presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones cut suddenly from an uplifting segment to a sad piece about long lost siblings which led Mel to interrupt shouting "what a crazy show this is!".

The entire studio erupted into fits of laughter including the guests on the sofa which alongside Mel were Russel Crowe, Lesley Joseph and Ross Noble.

Matt and Alex tried to be as professional as possible and try and move the giggles onto the next segment of the programme but even they couldn't help but chuckle at the funnyman's comments.

Matt quipped about the One Show's frantic segments "we turn the page and move on" - you can say that again!

Trending on Heart

Take Me Out OAP

Seniors Will Finally Get Their Chance At Love On Take Me Out Spin-Off
Attenborough blue planet2

The Trailer For Attenborough's Blue Planet 2 Is Here And It Is Breathtaking!
Pitch Perfect 3 Bellas

Here's The Trailer For The Last EVER Pitch Perfect And We Are So Emotional
Rev. Richard Coles on a cloud

Everything You Need To Know About This Weekend's 'Strictly'!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

the X Factor Bootcamp

This Cruel X Factor Twist Is BACK This Year And Will See Tensions Run High
Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan Stars In First Teaser Trailer For Our Girl Series 3
Paul Hollywood

Paul Hollywood Has Gone Soft For THIS Reason!

Doctor Foster Cliffhanger

Doctor Foster Fans Shocked By Cliffhanger Ending To Last Night's Episode!
Fallon and Cristal - Dynasty remake

Remember 80's Soap 'Dynasty'? The Remake Is Here!