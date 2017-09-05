Watch! Emotional Moment Mel C Breaks Down After Gambling Away Charity Money On Tipping Point!

5 September 2017, 12:03

Tipping Point Mel C

The former Spice Girl was left devastated after not being able to win her chosen charity any money and going home with nothing.

Melanie C was left close to tears on Monday afternoon after she gambled away £4,600 of the prize money for her chosen charity during a tense appearance on Tipping Point.

The former Spice Girl has participated in the nail-biting game in a bid to win money for Brain Tumour Research but found herself walking away with just £1,000 after attempting to risk everything for the £10,000 jackpot.

Mel C Breaks Down Into Tears After Gambling Away Charity Money On Tipping Point

00:40

Mel hadn't been doing so badly throughout the game and had totted up a whopping £5,600, however, the fund dramatically decreased after she decided to take one final gamble.

Host Ben Shepherd was forced to comfort the star, who by this point has begun to break down in tears, as he told her she was 'incredibly brave' to take the gamble. 

Not to be disheartened, the singer vowed to win back the money.

Speaking about her chosen charity, she said: 'It's a charity dedicated to finding a cure for all kinds of brain tumours.

I'm very emotional about it. I've lost a couple of people to brain tumours and I just think this is a very important one to support.

'And I will win that money back.'

Poor thing!

Trending on Heart

Ashley and Laurel

THIS Show Won EVERY Soap Category At The TV Choice Awards!

Limited Edition Star Wars Stamps

Buy These Limited Edition Stamps Now And You Could Be Sitting On A Fortune In The Future!
Eastenders Is Set For A HUGE Gas Explosion And Not

Here's Who WON'T Be Killed Off In The 'EastEnders' Gas Explosion...
Dancing on Ice hosts

Our Two Favourites Have Been Officially Confirmed As The Hosts For Dancing On Ice!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Thomas Neighbours asset

Is Ryan Thomas About To Swap Coronation Street For Ramsey Street?

Corrie

Viewers Think Michelle Keegan Has Returned to 'Corrie'!

Megan McKenna wows fans with her singing voice

WATCH: TOWIE Star Megan McKenna Blows Fans Away With Amazing Singing Voice
Cheryl Returning To X Factor

Cheryl WILL Be Returning To X Factor Despite Being Replaced By Nicole!
Aston Merrygold having a baby

Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Aston Merrygold Just Revealed Some BIG News