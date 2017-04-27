The Cast For Lion King Has Been Announced And Beyonce Has A MAJOR Role!

The casting for Timon and Pumba has been revealed and the rumours of who could play Nala are AMAZING.

Beyoncè has confirmed she will be starring as Nala in the live-action remake of 'The Lion King'.

The 'Formation' hitmaker will star alongside an all-star cast that sees Seth Rogan take on the role of Pumba, and the legendary James Earl Jones reprise his role as Mufasa.

Beyonce announced the news on her Instagram by sharing a picture of the cast, after months of speculation as to whether she had signed up.

Fans hoping to see the film anytime soon will have a long wait though, as the poster makes clear the animation will not be released until the summer of 2019.

The news comes after it was reported back in April that Director Jon Favreau was keen to secure the Beyonce for the role in the upcoming movie and the team were happy to fit the voiceover part around Beyonce's schedule.

At the time, sources confirmed to Variety that nothing had been finalised but Favreau and the team were willing to do anything to secure Beyonce for the part.

Meanwhile, Donald Glover was recently cast as Simba in The Lion King remake. Sharing a picture of Donald on Twitter, Favreau wrote: "I just can't wait to be king. #Simba. (sic)."

He also revealed that James Earl Jones will once again voice Simba's father Mufasa.

He posted a picture of James and added: "Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa. (sic)" Last year, Disney confirmed the live-action reboot would be taking place with the guidance of Jon, who helmed the 2016 remake of 'The Jungle Book'.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Excited for my next project."

Back in February, Disney revealed the movie is on the "fast-track to production" and the classic tunes from the film including 'Circle of Life', 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King', 'Be Prepared', 'Hakuna Matata' and 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight', which were written by Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, will no doubt form part of the movie too.

The casting for the cheeky jungle duo, Timon and Pumba has been announced to and if this isn't the definition of a DREAM casting I'm not sure what is!

Seth Rogen will be the voice of warthog Pumba and we couldn't have thought of a better person to play the loveable animal.

You may know him from the films Pineapple Express and his voice from the film Monsters vs Aliens. He's no stranger to the world of animated movies and we think he'll definitely do the role justice.

Timon will be played by Billy Eichner who has recently starred in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Shcmidt and will now be taking on the role of Pumba's sidekick.

Disney has released a string of live-action remakes as of late including 'Maleficent', 'Cinderella' and 'Beauty and the Beast'."

We can't wait!