The Teaser For Will and Grace Reboot Is Everything We Hoped For!

Fans have been given their first glimpse at what to expect from the Will and Grace revival show this September.

In case loyal fans were worried, the cast have reassured “we know it’s going to be exactly the same,” meaning both Will and Grace will be up to their old tricks as usual.

Like many reboots, Will and Grace will ignore the show’s original series finale which saw them fall out with each other, and pick up with the dynamic friendship we know best.

With just weeks to go, fans can already count on another year of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullaly and Sean Hayes.

The acting foursome, who grew to fame during the early noughties, will return for a 16-episode season in September, 11 years after the last one ended.

The original series ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006 and remains one of NBC's most popular sitcoms.

NBC announced on Thursday, at the TV Critics Association, that a second show would premiere in 2018 and feature 13 episodes.

The four actors have been teasing the reboot this week with photos of their reunion on set and, on Wednesday, they celebrated the show's return with a ribbon cut ceremony in New York.

"So much has happened since we were on the air," said Sean Hayes, who plays gay lawyer Jack on the show.

"For example, trans rights were introduced and cancelled just like a lot of the shows we've been on individually, so thank-you. It's an honour to be here today."

The show was credited with bringing gay men and women into mainstream pop culture long before gay marriage was legal.

It is about a gay lawyer who shares a New York apartment with his straight female friend.

Messing, who plays Grace, said she hoped the new series would "finish the alphabet" of gender identity to include issues around transgender, queer and pansexual culture.

The new series is expected to air in the US on 28 September, although a UK transmission date is yet to be confirmed.