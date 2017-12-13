Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Teaser Left Us With A BIG Question About Rory!

What on earth has happened to him?!

It's nearly time for the best TV of the year....Christmas specials!

And the BBC have just released a teaser for one of the most anticipated specials of the season...Mrs Brown's Boys!

The Irish mammy is back and her house is as full of mayhem as per usual, but we have one serious question after watching the teaser trailer...

What on earth has happened to Rory!

Things look festive in the Brown household but poor Rory is stuck on the sofa covered in bandages thanks to what we can only assume is a pretty serious injury, but as always with the family comedy, there will likely be a hilarious reason for it.

Last year's Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special pulled in a whopping 9 million viewers and despite not being everyones cup of tea has a loyal army of fans who tune in each year to watch comedian Brendan O'Carroll's drag persona.

via GIPHY

Other Christmas specials to look forward to this year include Call The Midwife, Doctor Who and of course all the festive soap plot lines which promise to be explosive!

Have a look at our full Christmas telly round up here.