If You Have An Old Polly Pocket Set It Could Be Worth Thousands!

Digging out some old toys could earn you a fortune!

Whether you grew up in the eighties, nineties or naughties the chances are that you owned or had heard of Polly Pocket.

The toys, which began life as miniature dolls which came in their own little case which doubled up as houses for them to live in, are some of the most popular products to grace toy shop shelves.

1992 polly pocket babysitter stamper set Worldwide shipping Whatsapp +66818833651 Line arisara.lee Price 2500 THB or 75.75 usd #pollypocket#dollphotography#dollthailand#kawaii#toystagram#vintage#sbn#siambrandname#kloset#lynaround#jaspal#toysforsale#secondhand#retro#ootd#bangkok#thailand#olshop#onlineshop#instashop#sanriothailand#disneythailand#disney#sanx#hkgirls#craft#etsy#sonnyangel#sonnyangelthailand#gachaponthailand A post shared by polly pocket world shop (@pollypocketworld) onNov 12, 2017 at 12:36am PST

The brand is now so iconic with lines of clothing released, accessories and even films having been made based on the characters so unsurprisingly, any original memorabilia is selling for A LOT.

If you happen to have an original Polly Pocket compact you could be sitting on a pretty penny as some are being sold on eBay for nearly $100,000.

The only catch is that if it's been played with - as of course, toys are meant to have been - it might not fetch as much as the top priced products on eBay are all in their sealed boxes.

Quick! Rummage through your loft as you could have a small fortune hiding in an old toy box.