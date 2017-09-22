This Exciting Teaser Is Making Us So Excited For Series 4 Of Peaky Blinders

22 September 2017, 13:21

Peaky Blinders Series 4

The Birmingham gangsters will be back on our TV's later this autumn.

It feels like forever since the last series of Birmingham gang drama Peaky Blinders was on our screens and now it's almost time for new episodes!

For those who are struggling to remember, the final episode of series three ended on quite the cliffhanger and saw the all of the Shelby clan except Tommy dragged away from his home by police.

And the biggest plot twist of them all? It appeared that it was Tommy who had handed them all into the authorities.

Read More: The Peaky Blinders Are Back! Here's A Sneak Peek Of Tommy Shelby On Set

Now as series four nears we can't help but wonder how the formidable Shelby family are going to get out of this one but we're sure Tommy has something up his sleeve as usual.

The BBC have given us a teaser of the plot of the new series along with a brand new dramatic photo of the cast all together.

The BBC gave an ominous teaser about the plot and revealed that the Shelby family could be "in danger of annihilation". 

They said: “As the enemy closes in, Shelby flees his country house and returns to the streets of Small Heath, Birmingham where a fight for survival begins….” 

Season four will return to BB2 later in the autumn and will see all the major cast return along with exciting additions including Aiden Gillen, Charlie Murphy and Adrien Brody.

