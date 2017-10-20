Rachel Riley Left Blushing After Rude 8 Letter Word Appeared On Countdown!

20 October 2017, 11:07

Rachel Riley left red faced

By Alice Westoby

Every so often the words on the board spell out some cheeky things leaving poor Rachel Riley red-faced.

Countdown is a relatively tame programme, something that is suitable for the whole family to sit and watch...except last night's episode!

For those who don't know, Countdown host Rachel Riley selects random letters - a mixture of vowels and consonants - places them on the board and asks the contestants to make as many words as possible from the combination.

But last night Countdown Lexologist Susie Dent discovered an eight letter word in the mix that was a bit naughtier than the usual answers.

Countdown host Nick Hewer turned to dictionary corner as usual to ask guest star Adrian Childs and Susie what their answer was for the letters on the board and they both looked pretty sheepish.

Suzie, rather embarrassed, said "It's gobs***e" before an outraged Nick said "are you allowed to say that?!"

Read More: Countdown Views Left In Hysterics After THIS Rude Word Appears!

She looked at the dictionary definition and said "It says vulgar slang so you have to be careful. A stupid, foolish or incompetent person".

Rachel Riley Countdown

Well we never knew that word was in the dictionary! It seems like the guests and hosts were a bit taken aback by the answer too and as for poor Rachel Riley, she had to compose herself as she spelled it out on the board.

Although this wasn't the first time Rachel had come up against a rather rude scenario on the show as previously 'shi***ad' came up on the board.

Countdown swear word gaffe

But ever the professional, we think Rachel handled this very well!

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Her Split

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt Reveals How She Is Coping With Her Break Up
Eastenders, Stacey Fowler

Stacey Fowler’s New Baby Name Choice After Traumatic Labour Splits Fans

Mel Sue Mary Berry

Mel And Sue Will Reunite With Mary Berry For A Christmas Special
X factor judges

Simon Cowell Hints Which Judge Might Not Return In X Factor Line-Up Change

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin.

Steve Irwin's Family Return To Continue His Legacy

Philip Schofield and kim woodburn, this morning

WATCH: Philip Schofield Tells Kim Woodburn ‘Shut Your Face’ In Live Clash

Dancing on Ice Judge Confirmed

The New 'Dancing On Ice' Judge Has No Ice Skating Experience!
The Chase, bradley Walsh, contestant,

WATCH: The Chase Viewers Blast Contestant For Getting ‘Easy’ Questions Wrong

Lord Sugar Apprentice blunder

The Apprentice Fans Spot This HUGE Gaffe During Embarrassing Robot Task