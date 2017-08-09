Rachel RIley Reveals Why She May Never Marry Strictly Hunk Pasha Kovalev

The pair make a beautiful couple, but now the Countdown host has revealed why they may never hear wedding bells.

Rachel Riley has already been the talk of the town this summer after she was awarded the coveted 'Rear of the Year' prize!

We bet her beau, Strictly Come Dancing hunk Pasha Kovalev, is super proud of his stunning partner. The pair have been loved up ever since the Countdown presenter took part as his partner in the 2013 series of the ballroom dancing show.

They have been crazy about each other ever since, and so much so that Rachel Riley has revealed that may not even tie the knot.

She said in a recent interview: “I am in love now. I don’t feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. And I am perfectly happy."

Rachel and Pasha during rehearsals for Strictly in 2013 | Picture: PA

“There is no time you should shut the doors as there is always love out there for you."

"I would have never dreamt in a million years I would go out with a ballroom dancer from Russia as, when we were younger, we did not even speak the same language. So I guess you never know.

She revealed that despite her relationship with Pasha blossoming within months of her and her husband of nine years Jamie Gilbert splitting, they remain amicable.

"I met him at university and our relationship ended. We are still good friends. I think there is a real negative attitude to splitting up with someone in our society but it is good to stay friends.”

We think Pasha and Rachel make a great couple and can't wait to see him back on our screens this year for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Lets also remind ourselves of what hilarious antics Rachel has had to deal with while presenting Countdown...