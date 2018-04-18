Britain's Got Talent is back for 2018

By Hollie Borland

It's that time of year again when Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Aleesha Dixon and Amanda Holden judge some of the greatest - and worst - talent that the UK has to offer.

From the super talented to the downright bizarre, a new series of Britain's Got Talent is back on our TV screens.

Here's all we know about the contestants, judges and schedule.

When did Britain's Got Talent 2018 start?

The ITV talent contest returned on April 14 2018, and it's set to be as dramatic, emotional and inspiring as ever.

It's the twelfth series of the Saturday night entertainment show, and it will run for the following two months.

Who are the BGT judges?

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are returning to judge the members of the public who are brave enough to perform their talent - or lack of - on stage in front of a live audience.

This series marks Alesha and David’s seventh year, while Simon and Amanda have been there from the start (although, due to launching The X Factor USA, Simon only judged during the live shows for series 5 in 2011).

Ant and Dec are usually on hand to pep the wannabes up backstage - but this year Dec will be going solo as Ant battles his booze demons in rehab after being caught drink driving.

What is the auditioning process on Britain's Got Talent?

If the judges don't like the acts auditioning, they can press their infamous red buzzers and if three or more agree, it's the end of the road for the talent.

If they love the act, one judge can hit their golden buzzer and the act will automatically be sent through to the next round of auditions.

The talent continue to battle it out over a series of live shows to secure the public vote for a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Contest.

Is Britain's Got More Talent back, too?

Heart's Stephen Mulhern will be hosting the popular ITV2 spin-off show, Britain’s Got More Talent.

Britain’s Got Talent airs from Saturday April 14 on ITV1 at 8pm.