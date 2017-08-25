Ferne McCann Will Get Her Own Show Following Her Pregnancy

The former TOWIE star couldn't resist the offer.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star has been bombarded with offers to share her pregnancy journey in a new reality TV show and has reportedly chosen ITV over Quest Red's £250,000 offer.

A source told The Sun: "Ferne had a difficult decision to make about putting her pregnancy on screen, but in the end she couldn't resist the offers.

"Her pal Sam Faiers and Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead have proven that baby shows can be a smart career move."

The 27-year-old presenter is just months away from giving birth to baby with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins and she announced her pregnancy just two days after Arthur was arrested on suspicion of involvement in an acid attack at London nightclub Mangle in April.

He is currently in prison and Ferne has admitted that it has added a layer of stress to her pregnancy.

She previously said: "Pregnancy is the nine months of your life when you don't want any stress. Obviously, I had stress, so I had to learn how to deal with it quickly.

"Loads of women who are pregnant go through stressful experiences, so knowing I'm not the only one meant I could research how other women have coped - and that's by surrounding yourself with people who care about you and love you."

Although Ferne dumped Arthur after the attack, she has been spotted visiting him in prison.

An insider previously explained: "They are most certainly not back together and she has no intentions of doing so.

"But she saw him to discuss certain matters, given she is carrying his unborn child.

"She clearly didn't want to be seen as she went in and kept a very low profile."