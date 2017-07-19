Love Island's Camilla DUMPED Prince Harry For THIS Reason

There aren't many girls who can say they turned down a Prince as a boyfriend.

Love Island's Camilla Thurlow reportedly dumped Prince Harry.

The 27-year-old beauty - who is currently competing for love in the famous villa abroad - was rumoured to be romancing the royal hunk back in 2014, but she decided to call it quits because she didn't feel like she was good enough for him and feared rejection.

A source told NOW magazine: "Harry thought she was amazing and seemed to want something serious, but she refused to open up to him through fear of being rejected. It was Camilla's reservations that stopped their romance from going anywhere."

The blonde beauty's insecurities stem from the fact she was cheated on four years ago and now has a different approach when it comes to striking up a romance with men.

The insider explained: "She never played up to the fact she was popular and has always been very humble. In a strange way, even though she had a lot of friends, she lacked confidence. She's always been one of those girls who looks amazing but doesn't really know it ...

"Four years ago Camilla was cheated on. Her world fell apart and she's never been the same around men since. In some ways it was a blessing because it made her very self-sufficient - men definitely come after her family and career."

Camilla is currently paired up with Jamie Jewitt and, although the pair were caught on camera having sex earlier this week, friends say she likes to take things slowly.

The source said: "Camilla always had a number of boys after her at any given time. But she's reserved and very guarded when it comes to relationships."

Meanwhile, Camilla and the rest of the girls were put through their paces as they undertook a lie detector test on Tuesday night with terrible results.