FIRST GLIMPSE Of Olly Murs On The Voice After 'Betraying' Simon Cowell

Olly looks like a real natural as a coach after heading over to The Voice UK.

Fans have been given their first glimpse into what Olly Murs will be like as a judge in new still from The Voice UK trailer.

The 'Kiss Me' singer had been announced as the latest celebrity to join the show as a coach when the series airs early next year.

In the brand new photos, Olly looks sharp in a crisp suit with a slicked back hairstyle as she gives the camera some serious blue steel.

Meanwhile, fellow coach Jennifer Hudson is pictured working it, while Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am also show off their best poses.

The news comes after Olly took to his Twitter account to reveal the good news that he will be joining the panel as Gavin Rossdale's replacement, alongside returning coaches Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

Olly's confirmation comes after The Sun newspaper revealed on Sunday that he was eyeing a possible move to the X Factor's rival ITV show.

According to the paper, the singer's new job has annoyed his former mentor and boss Simon Cowell, who had considered the 33-year-old Essex boy a member of the “X Factor family”.

Olly shot to fame on the show in 2009 after landing a place in the final with winner, Joe McElderry. He returned to host the Xtra Factor alongside Caroline Flack before replacing Dermot O'Leary as the show's main show in 2015.





New challenge New Job New coach @thevoiceuk A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) onOct 11, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

A TV insider said: “It’s a huge coup for The Voice to have Olly on board.

“He’s got talent show experience, comedic charm and a huge fanbase. His personality will shine through as a coach.

“It won’t be like when he presented X Factor when he had to remain impartial.”

WATCH! OLLY MURS DROPS HIS TROUSERS LIVE ON THIS MORNING

The insider added: “Simon isn’t happy Olly’s swapped allegiances, especially as he left the X Factor to concentrate on his music.”

The news comes after it was claimed The Voice UK bosses decided to drop Gavin Rossdale due to his "lack of charisma".

Olly joins a long list of stars who have swapped between the rival shows.

Marvin Humes, 32, hosted The Voice when it was on the BBC from 2014 to 2016 - despite being discovered on the X Factor as part of JLS.

While singer Rita Ora left The Voice to join the X Factor as a judge in 2015.

Good luck Olly!