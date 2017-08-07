This Saturdays Pop Star Has Been CONFIRMED For Strictly Come Dancing

Mollie King has been confirmed for the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The Saturdays singer has become the first celebrity contestant to sign up to take part in the ballroom and latin show later this year and has admitted she can't wait to get stuck in to training - even though she knows it's going to be "hard work".

She said in a statement: "I'm a huge fan of 'Strictly Come Dancing' so I can't actually believe I'm lucky enough to be taking part in it this year! I'm literally so excited to learn latin and ballroom dancing, and of course I can't wait to get into the sequins too! It's going to be a lot of hard work but I'm ready for the challenge!"

Bosses are planning to release the line up in dribs and drabs over the next few weeks as it's believed they've "almost" secured all of the celebrity stars they want this year.

A source said recently: "There are now just a handful of famous faces who are yet to sign on the dotted line to take part in the 15th series of the show. There will again be 15 stars taking to the ballroom when the show returns to BBC One this autumn."



Picture | PA

Bosses may still need to confirm the celebrity line up but, one thing's for certain, there will be plenty of fireworks when the show returns this autumn as the judging panel and troupe of professionals have been given a huge shake up recently.

The forthcoming series will see legendary choreographer Shirley Ballas claim Len Goodman's Head Judge seat following his shock departure at the end of last year and, although the fellow panelists - Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli - are excited to have her on board, they're convinced she'll stand her ground.

Craig told BANG Showbiz recently: "I'm really looking forward to working with our new head judge Shirley Ballas, she's going to be fantastic, I met up with her, she's a real laugh, hopefully we'll get on and it won't be a frosty relationship that I had with Len Goody, Goody, Goodman.

"I suspect we'll clash, she's a purist just like Len was, she's from that ballroom and latin world which is very strict, she's going to be great, she's feisty and she'll be funny too. I think she'll be out there, I think she'll be hard on people, she knows her stuff."