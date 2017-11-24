Strictly Viewers Left Baffled As Bosses CENSOR This Awkward Comment

An awkward exchange between Alexandra Burke and Zoe Ball resulted in the conversation being filtered by show bosses.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left scratching their heads when a conversation between Alexandra Burke and It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball was replaced with the sounds of birds chirping.

The stunning pop star had revealed she would be taking on the Rumba to none other than Beyonce's hit Halo when she takes the ballroom on Saturday night.

However, things took an awkward turn when she reminded the star about her duet with Beyonce on rival show, The X Factor.

"Back in 2008 you did famously duet with Beyoncé," she began, before saying in an exaggerated whisper: "On The X Factor."

Just as she dared to utter the name of the ITV show, the BBC blanked out the host with the sound of birds tweeting.

Quickly interjecting, Alexandra appeared to make light of the situation as she joked: "Oh, what? Where?" before getting back to the business of this week's dance.

Awkward!

Speaking on her decision to choose a song by Beyonce, Alexandra explained, "When I did sing with Beyoncé I wanted to give back to her, because the thing is it was such a highlight of my career and every time I watch it back it gives me goosebumps.

"I feel like when we decided to do it, it just felt right, and I love her and I love the song and I really hope we do it justice."

Alexandra still remains the favourite after racking up a whopping 39 points last week.