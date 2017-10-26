TOWIE Fans Welcome Back A Familiar Face - But There's Already Drama!

Not everybody is happy about this blast from the past.

That sound you heard last night was thousands of The Only Way Is Essex fans’ jaws hitting the floor at the show’s latest cliffhanger. The teaser for Sunday night's upcoming show promised some major early fireworks at the TOWIE Halloween party.

Hunky James Lock looked appalled as his ex-girlfriend Danielle Armstrong was unveiled as a surprise guest. Surprise!

James was seen standing with his brunette girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou and his best mate Pete Wicks as the entire cast looked on in anticipation as a cloaked figure walks into the room. Drumroll, please…

"Hiyaaa!" [Picture: ITVBe]

Danielle then took down her hood and revealed herself, shouting: "Happy Halloween", while grinning from ear to ear like a Cheshire cat. The cast were all visibly shocked, but James was clearly annoyed as Danielle smiled away.

He was heard fuming: "How’s that even funny?" back at her. (Well, it is pretty funny).

If looks could kill.... [Picture: ITVBe]

James, 30, then stormed out of the party venue in a huff. Awkward.

Some of the party guest were happy to see the surprise visitor though, with Chloe Simms hugging platinum blonde Danielle, 29, and saying: "You’re not very subtle are you?"

Viewers were loving all the drama and tweeted their excitement as the reality star, who quit the show in December 2016, walked back onto their screens.

@Daniarmstrong88 is back on TOWIE, it just got better again! 100% the best person on TOWIE! Suddenly a real person is back!! #pleasestay — Danni Cross (@LilDanniCross85) October 25, 2017

So excited to see @Daniarmstrong88 back on towie! What an entrance! Somebody wasn't impressed — donya roy (@donyaroy_xx) October 25, 2017

We can’t wait to watch the full carnage of the awkward run-in between the blonde beauty, her ex-boyfriend James and his new girlfriend Yazmin on Sunday night.

The Only Way Is Essex continues this Sunday on ITVBe.