TOWIE Fans Welcome Back A Familiar Face - But There's Already Drama!

26 October 2017, 12:14

Gemma Collins shocked

Not everybody is happy about this blast from the past.

That sound you heard last night was thousands of The Only Way Is Essex fans’ jaws hitting the floor at the show’s latest cliffhanger.  The teaser for Sunday night's upcoming show promised some major early fireworks at the TOWIE Halloween party.

Hunky James Lock looked appalled as his ex-girlfriend Danielle Armstrong was unveiled as a surprise guest. Surprise!

James was seen standing with his brunette girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou and his best mate Pete Wicks as the entire cast looked on in anticipation as a cloaked figure walks into the room. Drumroll, please…

Danielle Armstrong, TOWIE

"Hiyaaa!"   [Picture: ITVBe]

Danielle then took down her hood and revealed herself, shouting: "Happy Halloween", while grinning from ear to ear like a Cheshire cat. The cast were all visibly shocked, but James was clearly annoyed as Danielle smiled away.

He was heard fuming: "How’s that even funny?" back at her. (Well, it is pretty funny).

If looks could kill.... [Picture: ITVBe]

James, 30, then stormed out of the party venue in a huff. Awkward.

Read more: Could ANOTHER 'Strictly' Judge Be Set To Quit The Show?

Some of the party guest were happy to see the surprise visitor though, with Chloe Simms hugging platinum blonde Danielle, 29, and saying: "You’re not very subtle are you?"

Viewers were loving all the drama and tweeted their excitement as the reality star, who quit the show in December 2016, walked back onto their screens. 

 

We can’t wait to watch the full carnage of the awkward run-in between the blonde beauty, her ex-boyfriend James and his new girlfriend Yazmin on Sunday night.

The Only Way Is Essex continues this Sunday on ITVBe.

Trending on Heart

Eastenders S Club 7 asset

Eastenders Will Welcome A Member of S Club 7 To Albert Square!
Harry Potter Jk Rowling Manuscript Asset

The Original Harry Potter Pitch Has Been Revealed And There's A Big Difference!
Taylor Swift Doppleganger Lookalike assett

There's A British Taylor Swift Lookalike That's Fooling EVERYONE!
Ed Sheeran and Sian Broken Arm Assett

Ed Sheeran Has Special Plans For His Cast After Breaking BOTH Arms

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bake Off Millionaire

This Great British Bake Off Star Is A Secret Millionaire

Katy Perry Crashed This Wedding

WATCH! Katy Perry Crashed A Couples Wedding And The Footage Is Hilarious
Tamzin Outhwaite, Ian beale, mel owen, eastenders

WATCH! Ian Beale Gets Shock Visit As An Old Flame Returns To Eastenders!
Gbbo semi

Bake Off Fans Outraged As Paul 'Breaks Rules' When Choosing Final Bakers
michael family gogglebox

This Politician Is Swapping Westminster For The Sofa And Joining Gogglebox!