WATCH: Mel B Storms Off Stage After Simon Cowell Makes Marriage Jibe On America's Got Talent

Mel B stormed off 'America's Got Talent' after Simon Cowell made a joke about her wedding.

The trouble started when Simon, 57, critiqued escape artist Demian Aditya's performance during Tuesday's (22.08.17) show by saying, "I kind of think it will be like Mel B's wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise."

Mel - who is currently going through a bitter divorce from her second husband Stephen Belafonte - was outraged and poured her mug of water all over Simon before storming out.

Host Tyra Banks said: "Mel B is out. This is live TV, all. Live TV," while judge Howie Mandel added, "Something just went wrong."

Despite the drama, Mel, 43, eventually returned for the remainder of the show.

Mel filed for divorce from Stephen earlier this year. The star has three daughters - five-year-old Madison with Stephen, Phoenix, 18, from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar and Angel, 10, from a relationship with Eddie Murphy - and she and Stephen are currently locked in a custody battle.