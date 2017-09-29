Ross Kemp Becomes Dad Again To TWINS And The Names Are Adorable!

The 53-year-old actor has posted the first picture of his two new additions.

Ross Kemp has welcomed twins with wife Renee O'Brien.

The former 'EastEnders' star announced the arrival of their bundles of joy on Twitter when he thanked famed gynaecologist Lawrence Impey and his team for successfully delivering their baby into the world.

Posting an adorable photo standing beside the doctor dressed in their theatre scrubs, Ross wrote: "BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again!"

BIG THANKS to Lawrence Impey and his team. Very happy Dad again! pic.twitter.com/tauoQVnpRH — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) September 28, 2017

The 53-year-old actor had left fans in the dark over the details and is yet to confirm the name, sex, weight and time newborn arrived into the world.

However, took to the social networking account on Thursday morning to reveal a photo of his wife cuddling TWO baby girls, which he revealed are called Ava and Kitty!

Mum, Ava and Kitty doing well! Dad overjoyed. Thanks to all at the hospital! pic.twitter.com/YwMSRkkYay — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) September 28, 2017

Ross and Renee, who tied the knot in 2012, already have a little boy, who was born in 2015 but chose to keep the name of him a mystery.

The star also has another son with his ex-partner Nicola Coleman.

Meanwhile, the investigative journalist's happy news come after it was rumoured he could be reprising his famed role as Grant Mitchell in Eastenders following a successful stint as host of "Extreme Gangs".

While fans are now used to seeing the rugged actor jet around the world to visit some of the most notorious criminals, it's thought he is also hoping to reprise his role as bad boy Grant Mitchell in 'EastEnders' sometime this year.

When pressed on whether he would go back to Albert Square, he said: "You know what, in life, particularly if you work in television, who knows? Never rule out anything!"

Ross has appeared in the programme on and off since 1990 and saw his hard man alter ego go back to Albert Square temporarily last year when his on-screen mother Peggy (Dame Barbara Windsor) passed away following a lengthy cancer battle.