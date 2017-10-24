WATCH! Ruth Shocks Strictly Stars By Exposing Eamonn's Cruel Name For Her

24 October 2017, 11:58

Ruth reveals nickname assett

By Alice Westoby

Ruth revealed the mean nickname her hubby Eamonn calls her at home!

We've loved watching Ruth Langsford on Strictly Come Dancing this year, so we were chuffed to hear she's through to the next week of the show.

After her performance on Saturday evening, she and partner Anton Du Beke were discussing the theme of their dance for the Strictly Halloween special when Ruth commented that it's incredibly fitting with the nickname her husband Eamonn Holmes gives her.

Host Claudia Winkleman said: "Now Ruth, you have a very busy week ahead of you and I do believe you are dancing with a broomstick - how are you going to cope?".

Ruth replied: "Well can I just say, that is my husbands nickname for me, the witch!" 

Her fellow contestants were all rendered speechless and looked shocked by the comment but thankfully Claudia made the moment less awkward by joking "that sounds very romantic".

We think Eamonn deserves a good talking to! After seeing her strut her stuff on the dance floor every week looking absolutely phenomenal, we think he needs to give his wife a bit more of an affectionate nickname.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

However, Eamonn hasn't got off lightly as after his pet name for Ruth was revealed enraged fans took to Twitter to say exactly what they thought!

We must admit we didn't expect this from Eamon, he seems too lovely!

