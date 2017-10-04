Ruth Langsford Has Made This Big Blunder Live On Strictly: It Takes Two!

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant made this hilarious slip up.

For those who think the nearly three hours of Strictly Come Dancing spread across the weekend isn't enough...there's Strictly: It Takes Two!

The spin off show hosted by Zoe Ball brings fans all the gossip directly from the ballroom and has contestants joining her on the sofa everyday on BBC Two.

Last night's guest was none other than daytime TV favourite Ruth Langsford who was joined by her dance partner and Strictly legend Anton Du Beke.

But a bit of an awkward moment happened during their chat with Zoe when Ruth accidentally called Anton by her husband's name - Eamon!

She said "When Eamon...Anton taught me the steps I said "Oh my granny taught me that!" but didn't even pick up on her own error until Zoe pointed it out to which she cheekily replied "Did I? Oh, they're just moulding into one now!"

We can see how your husband and your dance partner might merge after spending long hours together telling each other what to do in the dance studio Ruth.

But there's no chance of the Strictly Come Dancing love curse claiming these two as Ruth and hubby Eamon are fully loved up with him missing her so much whilst training that he even has a cardboard cut out of her in the kitchen at home to keep him company.

And Anton and his wife Hannah Summers became parents to beautiful twins this year.