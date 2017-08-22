Scarlett Moffatt Charmed Viewers In The First New Episode Of Streetmate!

By Alice Westoby, 22nd August 2017, 10:15

The Geordie star took to the streets of Sheffield and Cardiff to help some singles find love.

Scarlett Moffatt Streetmate

Comments

In the age of Tinder and other dating apps, it's rare you hear of two people meeting the good old fashioned way...out and about!

So who better than Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt to play cupid and find some British singletons the match of their dreams?

She is following famously in Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby's footsteps as she hosts a brand new series of the cult Channel 4 dating show, Streetmate.

Play

Streetmate is back!

00:35

Since winning the title of Queen of the Jungle Scarlett has landed some huge presenting gigs including a part alongside fellow Newcastle lads Ant and Dec on their Saturday Night Takeaway, but if the reactions to Streetmate are anything to go by this could be her most perfect fit yet.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to rave about Scarlett's 'down to earth' way of hosting the show and the general overall reaction was that people LOVED the shows new incarnation.

In the first episode Scarlett lent a helping hand to personal trainer Austin who was looking for love in Sheffield while in Cardiff clever cutie Sara wanted her own Ross Geller type - somebody who loves dinosaur fossils.

If anyone is up to that matchmaking challenge it's Miss Moffatt that's for sure.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt Is Apparently Planning On This Wacky Theme For Her Wedding

Dedicated fans of the show were probably wondering what it would be like without energetic presenter Davina McCall who shot to fame hosting the programme in the 90s, but we think Scarlett has won everyone over with her infectious personality and hilarious banter! 

Sorry about that Davina...

