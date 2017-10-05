Scarlett Moffatt's Revealed Who Is Joining Her On I'm A Celeb Extra Camp

5 October 2017, 12:19

I'm A Celeb Extra Camp Presenters

The Geordie presenter has announced who will be joining her on hosting duties in the jungle.

When it was announced that Geordie star Vicky Pattinson was passing the I'm A Celeb Extra Camp baton onto fellow Geordie and former Queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt we were excited to say the least.

We all loved Scarlett when she appeared in the jungle and since her stint in Australia she has been splashed across our screens on some amazing TV programmes such as Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and the new incarnation of Street Mate.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt Is Apparently Planning On This Wacky Wedding Theme!

There was a lot of speculation about how the I'm A Celeb Extra Camp line up would be shaken up once her name was thrown into the mix and now it has been confirmed who will be joining her....

Joel Dommett and Joe Swash!

Yep, two familiar faces from the jungle will be heading onto the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here spin off show. 

Announcing the news on Instagram an excited Scarlett said: "Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps ☺️ roll on Australia, the countdown for I’m a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited"

Fans will remember Joel came in second in the last series of I'm A Celeb just behind Scarlett and Joe is no stranger to the jungle having been the host of Extra Camp previously.

This change in the line up may come as a bit of a blow for previous hosts Stacey Solomon and comedian Chris Ramsey.

Watch More: Scarlett Moffatt Is The Face Of Brand New Street Mate!

