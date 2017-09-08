Scarlett Moffatt's Role On This Year's 'I'm A Celeb' Has Been Revealed

The Geordie beauty has some exciting news about her role on the next series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt won the hearts of the nation last year when she won the title of Queen of the Jungle on I'm A Celebrity Get Me out of here.

The Geordie star was crowned the overall winner and rocketed to fame thanks to her stint in the Australian bush.

Since winning the programme she has left her Gogglebox days behind her and swapped the sofa for stardom as a co-host on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and the presenter of the new series of dating show, Street Mate.

Her down to earth ways and hilarious comments make her one of our faves so this exciting news about her role on I'm A Celeb this year has gone down a treat with us and surely will with fans of the show who made her their queen back in December.

Seeing the adverts for I'm a celeb is getting me so excited. #jungle #love A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) onSep 6, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

She will be heading out to Australia this winter along with main show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to present the sister show, I'm A Celeb Extra Camp.

The is currently previously hosted by Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon Chris Ramsey and fellow Geordie babe and Queen of the Jungle, Vicky Pattinson.

It seems only right that Vicky pass the baton over to Scarlett as the most recent winner and it has been revealed that Chris will also no longer be part of the show too.

It's still yet to be confirmed whether Joe and Stacey, who are a couple, will be heading back to the jungle on presenting duties.

A source close to show bosses revealed to a tabloid “This is a huge gig for Scarlett and one she’s worked hard to get. Last year’s show was just a bit too chaotic for producers, so they wanted to switch things up."

“The current plan is to have Scarlett host the show alongside two other presenters. At the moment that is most likely to see Stacey return with her boyfriend Joe as they were happy with them last time round."