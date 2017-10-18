There Will Be A Shock Death On Coronation Street Tonight

18 October 2017, 15:26

Coronation Street Death

By Alice Westoby

Spoiler alert! A death is set to rock some of Weatherfield's most loved characters tonight.

Coronation Street is set to deliver a shocker tonight! Look away now if you don't want any spoilers ahead of tonight's episode.

Chesney Brown is set to get some earth shattering news this evening as it is revealed that his ex-wife Katy Armstrong has passed away during a freak accident in Portugal.

Obviously this will come as shocking news for Chesney anyway, but it also begs the question of whether he will regain custody of his son Joseph?

Chesney Gets Some Shocking News

Read More: The Old 'Coronation Street' Set Looks Seriously Creepy

Chesney is currently in hospital after an infection made him collapse at work, but once he receives the news of Katy from her sister Izzy he apparently leaps into action.

His new found determination to win back his son and his willingness to fly abroad to be there for him makes Sinead's doubts about him leave slightly and reconsider her future with Daniel.

Will Chesney and Sinead live happily ever after?

Will Chesney be reunited with his son for good?

We have so many questions, hopefully all will be revealed tonight!

Trending on Heart

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes Strictly

Eamonn Holmes Opens Up About Ruth Falling Victim To The 'Strictly Curse'

ant mcpartlin, strictly come dancing, Lisa armstro

Ant's Wife Gives Big Hint Their Marriage Is Stronger Than Ever After Marriage Woes
Blue Nun This Morning

WATCH! Holly Willoughby Downs Wine As This Morning Takes Bizarre Turn!
Liz Jones, Susanna Reid, Good Morning Britain

WATCH: “Dogs Are Better Than Men!” CBB’s Liz Jones Says You Should Be Allowed A Day Off If Your Pet’s Ill

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Our Girl Fans Are Fuming

Our Girl Fans Are Fuming About The New Series For This Reason!
GBBO

WATCH! Fans Slam GBBO For Axing WRONG Baker After Stacey's Oven Breaks MID Bake
Cher

OMG! Cher Has Joined The Mamma Mia! Sequel

New Harry Potter Fan Theory

This New Harry Potter Fan Theory Has Given The Deathly Hallows A WHOLE New Meaning
Simon Cowell & Cheryl

WATCH! Cheryl Makes Sensational X Factor Return As Hopefuls Cause Havoc At Judges Houses