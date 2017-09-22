This Alien Star Has Just Landed A 'Massive' Role In Doc Martin!

22 September 2017, 08:18

Sigourney Weaver to star in Doc Martin

Hollywood is coming to the Cornish seaside town of Portwenn.

Alien star Sigourney Weaver is going to be joining Martin Clunes and the rest of the cast for the next series of Doc Martin.

The 67-year-old actress is apparently a big fan of the show and has now bagged herself a "massive" role in the drama series.

Avid fans of the programme will remember she made a cameo in 2015 as American tourist Beth Traywick and now bosses have brought her back for more episodes.

Martin Clunes who plays Dr Martin Ellingham told The Mirror: “She had a tiny part, and she has got a massive part this time. We liked her so much we asked her back."

Sigourney Weaver Doc Martin

Read More: Farewell To Doc Martin As It's Announced TV Series Is Coming To An End

“I met her on the Jonathan Ross Show and she said she’d seen every single episode – it’s her favourite show and please could she do one.

“She plays an American tourist trying to retrace her English heritage but she develops a medical condition and then she has a fight with the chemist.

“I am a huge fan of hers. Who isn’t?”

Filming on location in Cornwall is probably a far cry from the luxurious Hollywood sets Sigourney is used to but is sounds like she relished the experience to be on her favourite TV show.

We can't wait to get stuck into the new series!


Trending on Heart

Peaky Blinders Series 4

This Exciting Teaser Is Making Us So Excited For Series 4 Of Peaky Blinders
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong

Ant McPartlin's Wife Is Still Devastated He 'Put Her Through Hell'
Contestant Ridiculed For Answer On The Chase

The Chase Viewers Have Ridiculed A Poor Contestant For This Silly Answer
Eastenders Mystery Note

Eastenders Fans Think They've Cracked The Mystery From Yesterday's Episode

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eastenders Sisters Ronnie And Roxy Mitchell To Mee

Eastenders Fans Are Convinced Ronnie And Roxy Are STILL Alive!
Coronation Street Rovers Return

These Classic Corrie Episodes Are About To Re-Air

Im A Celeb presenter axed

This Presenter Has Been Reportedly Axed From The 2017 I'm A Celeb Coverage
Holly WIlloughby Innuendo

Holly Willoughby Said This Cheeky Innuendo On TV And We Can't Stop Giggling
Kat and Alfie Moon Redwater Asset

Kat and Alfie Moon Could Be Off Our Screens For Good As Jessie Wallace Makes Shocking Confession!