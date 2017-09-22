This Alien Star Has Just Landed A 'Massive' Role In Doc Martin!

Hollywood is coming to the Cornish seaside town of Portwenn.

Alien star Sigourney Weaver is going to be joining Martin Clunes and the rest of the cast for the next series of Doc Martin.

The 67-year-old actress is apparently a big fan of the show and has now bagged herself a "massive" role in the drama series.

Avid fans of the programme will remember she made a cameo in 2015 as American tourist Beth Traywick and now bosses have brought her back for more episodes.

Martin Clunes who plays Dr Martin Ellingham told The Mirror: “She had a tiny part, and she has got a massive part this time. We liked her so much we asked her back."

“I met her on the Jonathan Ross Show and she said she’d seen every single episode – it’s her favourite show and please could she do one.

“She plays an American tourist trying to retrace her English heritage but she develops a medical condition and then she has a fight with the chemist.

“I am a huge fan of hers. Who isn’t?”

Filming on location in Cornwall is probably a far cry from the luxurious Hollywood sets Sigourney is used to but is sounds like she relished the experience to be on her favourite TV show.

We can't wait to get stuck into the new series!



