Golden moment! Simon Cowell hits his buzzer over father and son BGT act

29 April 2018, 14:58

jack and Tim britains got talent

By Beci Wood

Sensational father-and-son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre are through to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent after Simon Cowell pressed the golden buzzer.

The head judge was bowled over by their emotional performance of their own song The Lucky Ones.

Explaining what the track was about, Tim said: “We’ve all had family losses and things like that, and as a father and son. it’s a family song. It’s about us.”

Jack, who you may recognise from The Voice Kids last year, then added: “It’s about how lucky we are to have what we have.”

 

Before starting, 12-year-old Jack had told the panel Simon was his favourite judge.

He said: "I'm a little bit nervous but excited. It's my favourite thing to watch on TV so it would be incredible to win.

"I like Simon especially because I like watching his best insults."

Afterwards all four judges gave the duo from Norfolk a standing ovation while presenter Declan Donnelly put his hand on his heart.

Simon then grabbed the microphone and said: “Tim, Jack, this says it all!” and pressed the buzzer.

Dad Tim fell to the floor and Jack welled up on stage, cue viewers across the country - including us - to shed tears too.

What a moment!

