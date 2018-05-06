Did you see what David Walliams got up to on BGT at the weekend?

6 May 2018, 12:42

David Walliams Simon Cowell lap dance

By Beci Wood

Britain's Got Talent supremo Simon Cowell got more than he bargained for when fellow judge David Williams thrusted and grinded beside him.

Simon was left gob-smacked when David made his move during an upbeat performance by contestant Donchez Dacres, which was screened on ITV last night.

The 60-year-old from Wolverhampton was appearing on the talent show with his original feel-good song - Wiggle Wine. 

And it was a hit with the audience and judges who - with the exception of Simon joined him on stage for a boogie.

Comic David was particularly enthralled, telling Donchez 'I love you' and enthusiastically pressed the famous golden buzzer.

After the UK was soaked in glorious sunshine over the weekend the Internet exploded in support for the singer who agreed it was the perfect good vibes song.

See you in the semi-finals Donchez!


Last night's show also saw performances with The D-Day Darlings and Malaysian magician Andrew Lee who threw a knife at poor presenter Declan Donnelly while BLINDFOLDED!

Poor old Dec, he always seems to get the short-straw!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

First dates

First Dates fans divided after male dater insists HE should pay the bill
Timmins family2

Rich House Poor House couple's joy as other family pays off their £11k debt
I'm A Celeb Get Me Out Of Here Ant Dec

I’m A Celebrity 2018 rumoured line up has been revealed

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann opens up on ‘tough decision’ of taking her daughter to see her ex
Kevin and Karen Clifton

Karen and Kevin are both set to return to Strictly despite split