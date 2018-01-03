Fans Spotted Something HUGE Missing From Last Night's CBB Launch!

3 January 2018, 08:28

Something missing from last night's CBB!

Did you notice what it was?

Celebrity Big Brother is back! And this time with an all female line up to celebrate the centenary of women winning the right to vote.

Producers have gone all in on the all female theme, naming the bedrooms after famous Sufragettes and even omitting something we've never watched Big Brother without...

Did you notice the usual Big Brother voice didn't announce the names of the housemates? Well, he is a man and last night was all about the girls!

Long time fans of BB will be used to hearing the iconic voice of Marcus Bentley announcing names, beckoning housemates into the diary room and letting viewers know the date and time of each clip we've tuned in to watch.

But instead, continuing with the women only theme last night, Emma did Marcus's job as she revealed who was entering the house.

Read More: Bosses Plan Huge Twist To Shake Up The CBB House!

This missing factor didn't go unnoticed by viewers...

But don't panic too much, Marcus confirmed on Twitter that his absence was only a one off and he will return to his usual narrating duties from tonight. 

He seemed quite chuffed to have the night off!

In Case You Missed It: Remember Sarah Harding's Meltdown During The Last Series Of CBB?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eastenders Blunder

Eastenders Viewers Were Left Scratching Their Heads After This Blunder!
Twilight and Marley And Me

You’ll Never Believe That These Films Are 10 Years Old Now!

honey G , good morning Britain

Honey G’s Comeback Single Sends Fans Into Meltdown!

Friends On Netflix

If You're A Fan Of 'Friends' There's Good News For You!

Mick Carter, Mystery Shooter, eastenders

Mick Carter’s Mystery Shooter In Eastenders Is REVEALED In This Unexpected Twist