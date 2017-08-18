Fans Overjoyed As Songs Of Praise Announce A Hunky New Presenter

Something tells us the news will go down a storm with the ladies, as a JLS member is slated to front the iconic British series.

Songs of Praise could find themselves appealing to a younger audience after they announced a hunky new signing as their presenter.

The series, which joins churches around the UK in singing hymns, have snapped up former JLS star JB Gill as a host and something tells us the news will go down a storm with the ladies.

It's been announced the 'Beat Again' hitmaker will join the team as features presenter and he's revealed that he's super excited to combine his faith with his passion for music.

Speaking on the news, JB said: "BBC One's Songs of Praise has played an integral part to my childhood," he said.

"I remember growing up watching and singing along to all of the hymns, many of which I'd learnt during hymn practice at my Church of England primary school. Needless to say, I'm incredibly excited to be taking on this new role as a Songs of Praise presenter.

"I'm especially looking forward to combining my faith with my love of music, performing and my passion for the outdoors. Hopefully, you'll also get to see me sing a few more hymns along the way!"

JB, who also runs a successful farm, made a cameo on the show recently after being interviewed by Aled Jones about his Christian faith and even sang an emotional rendition of 'You Raise Me Up'.



JLS' JB Gill is joining Songs of Praise. Picture | BBC

JB will be joining the golden team of Songs of Praise presenters, which includes Katherine Jenkins, Sean Fletcher, Josie d'Arby, Claire McCollum, Sally Magnusson, Rev Kate Bottley and Pam Rhodes.

It seems as though he’s already been given an exciting new project as his first episode will see him try a new holiday trend – camping overnight in a historic church, otherwise known as 'champing’.