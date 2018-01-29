Fans Praise Hollyoaks Sophie Austin For Emotional Call The Midwife Debut

Sophie Austin Call The Midwife

By Alice Westoby

The former Hollyoaks star was part of an emotional storyline on last night's Call The Midwife.

Hollyoaks fans will remember Sophie Austin as her character Lindsey Roscoe on the E4 soap, but after she left the show in 2016 we were all left wondering what she would get up to next.

Her role on last night's episode of Call The Midwife proves that her acting skills stretch way beyond Soapland as she got her teeth into a seriously heartbreaking storyline.

Read More: New Call The Midwife Episodes Spell Heartbreak For Sister Monica Joan

The episode saw her character Marjory Chiyvers suffer from a life threatening condition as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

Sophie Austin Call The Midwife

Her portrayal of the emotional storyline won praise from fans who took to Twitter to have their say...

Alongside her acting credentials, Sophie is also fiancee of Coronation Street hunk Shayne Ward.

