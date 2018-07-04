Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line up: Maya Jama, Scarlett Moffatt and Coleen Rooney rumoured

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning to the BBC in 2018 with an all new celebrity line up, professionals and a tour to boot.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our TV screens again soon in 2018 and while there has been plenty of talk about the BBC professionals, the rumours about the celebrity line up are already circulating.

The ballroom dancing show normally kicks at the start of autumn on the BBC with last year's series starting on Saturday 9th September with the first live show broadcasting two weeks later.

This year the anticipated start date is Saturday 8th September with the first live show broadcasting a fortnight after on Saturday 23rd September.

Here's everything we know about the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2018 line up:

Maya Jama

TV presenter and rising star Maya Jama is apparently one of the Beeb's top picks to get involved with the show this year. When she was asked about the rumours recently she let slip that she wasn't allowed to discuss them...interesting!

Les Dennis

The former Corrie actor revealed on Sunday Brunch that he has been approached before to take part in the show but couldn't.

He said: “When I was doing Coronation Street I was approached but we weren’t allowed to do it, we had a policy. I wouldn’t mind doing it, I always like a challenge.”

Coleen Rooney

The WAG of former England player Wayne Rooney was supposedly meant to take part in last year's series of Strictly but couldn't as she fell pregnant with her fourth child.

According to The Mirror, Strictly bosses are already in talks to try and bag her this year.

Scarlett Moffatt

Fans of the Geordie beauty have sparked rumours recently that she could be tipped for Strictly after the 28 year old tweeted how much she missed dancing.

She's been vocal in the past about her ballroom dancing experience so she'll be a perfect fit for Strictly Come Dancing!

We'll be keeping this page updated as more rumours emerge and official contestants are confirmed!

Which professional dancers will be taking part?

Most of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals taking part this year will be familiar faces with a few exceptions.

Sadly Brendan Cole and Chloe Hewitt haven't had their contracts renewed but there are a few new dancers joining the show to replace them.

Click here to find out everything about new Strictly pros Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk and Graziano Di Prima.

Who are this year's Strictly judges?

As far as we know, the judging line up will remain the same for the next series. That means Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas will be back on the Beeb each weekend to give their sometimes kind and sometimes critical opinions on the budding celebrity dancers.