Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Scarlett Moffatt drops hint she's joining line-up

By Alice Westoby

The Geordie TV presenter has fans thinking that she could have her sights on Strictly Come Dancing.

Scarlett Moffatt's fans are convinced she is grabbing her dancing shoes for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star, 28, shared how much she missed dancing and fans couldn't help but jump to conclusions...

I miss dancing so much can’t believe it’s been nearly 7 years since I put my Latin shoes on!! — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) June 20, 2018

It's no secret that Scarlett has a history of dance lessons and has shared many a photo of her in sparkly costumes from back in the day.

And now is the time that many Strictly Come Dancing line up rumours have started to emerge, so could this tweet be an innocent coincidence or are her fans really on to something?

Are you hinting for strictly ??? x — Richard Bates (@ricbat_7) June 20, 2018

Strictly come dancing has your name written all over it babe #2018winner — Kirstie Brady (@KirstieBoO14) June 20, 2018

Despite the influx of messages, Scarlett didn't respond to any of her fans regarding the rumours so we will have to wait and see!

Another big rumoured name to be taking to the dance floor was Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain, but she told Heart that this wasn't true.

Watch this space for more Strictly news as it comes!