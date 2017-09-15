Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

A brand new documentary is set to lift the lid on all of the backstage secrets behind the ballroom.

It's hard to believe celebrities have been waltzing into the ballroom for over 13 years on Strictly Come Dancing.

Now brand new documentary, 'Puttin' On The Glitz: The Strictly Story' is set to examine the show by spilling on everything from the backstage antics, the glitzy outfits and fake tan.

Most importantly, the programme will seek to discover just how the Strictly managed to take pride of place in Britain's hearts and the "cha-cha-changes" it's made to our Saturday night telly.

However, the programme wasn't always going to be the show we know and love. In fact, it was going to have a very different name altogether.

Anton Du Beke, one of the few ever-present professionals, says: “When we went in for our first meeting, it was called Pro Celebrity Come Dancing. It was supposed to be sort of a take on the old golf shows.

“The pros went, ‘How long do you see each dance lasting, a whole record?’. I said, ‘It’s three minutes. Nobody wants to see three minutes of terrible dancing’.”

The show might be one of the beeb's biggest exports now but Craig Revel Horwood admits he had little faith in the show and thought it would be "the end" of his career due to the fact it was an extremely low budget production.

“Show one, series one, it was May of 2004. I recall it well.

“There were no fanfares, we were creating the show from the beginning. I said, ‘It’s a terrible idea, what an awful idea. It’ll be car-crash television’.

“I said, ‘It’ll be the end of my career’. And I really thought it would be off in three weeks. Len and I, after the first show, said, ‘That was absolutely terrible.

“‘No one’s going to think that’s a good idea. How can it possibly be a good idea getting a celebrity to try and learn in one month what it’s taken most dancers since the age of three to do in 10 to 15 years?’”

Now fans are used to seeing big budget productions, with fancy outfits and impressive props, one of which famously saw Russell Grant pop out from a cannon.

However, Craig Revel Horwood says he's still in shock at how big the show is considering it's bleak beginnings.

“Way back then, we had a very low budget, no one knew what we were doing,” He explained.

“I think we spent about two-and-a-half pence on the scenery and about 10p on the lighting.

“After about two weeks, three weeks, the popularity was just growing and growing. It’s just insane, actually. It’s been sold on to over 56 countries worldwide. What other BBC show’s ever done that?”

Meanwhile, Strictly has come back with a force as a whole new batch of stars take to the dancefloor, including Mollie King, Aston Merrygold and Alexandra Burke.

The Strictly Teaser Trailer Is Here! 00:41

Here's to 13 more years!