A Strictly Feud Is Heating Up As Alexandra And Her Partner Are 'At War'

By Rume Ugen

Reports claim Alexandra is furious with her dance teacher over his relationship with Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson.

A war is bubbling away behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing, as it's claimed Alexandra Burke is butting heads with her dance partner Gorka Marquez over his alleged romance with rival Gemma Atkinson.

According to reports by The Sun newspaper, Alexandra is furious with her dance teacher for striking up a relationship with the Emmerdale actress last month, and tensions are so high they've had full blown rows backstage.

Gemma, who is currently partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec on the show, is believed to be dating Alexandra's dance partner after hitting it off during group rehearsals.

The Sun claims that BBC sources have revealed Alexandra is furious that Gorka is spending too much time with his new flame and not investing enough time into their training.

Gorka, who has hailed Gemma as a “beautiful girl”, admits Alexandra often infuriates him during training.

The Spanish hunk said: “She shouts more to me than I shout at her. She brings the beast out of me.”

Meanwhile, Alexandra opened up about their relationship in an interview with the paper, as she revealed: "He’s scared of me. There was one time that he stopped mid-dance and I shouted and I screamed at him saying, ‘You are meant to be a pro, don’t ever stop’. He was like, ‘Whooah, OK girl. I will never stop again’.”

Yikes!

Let's hope they can all get it together before the live shows this weekend!