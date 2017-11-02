A Strictly Feud Is Heating Up As Alexandra And Her Partner Are 'At War'

2 November 2017, 12:32

Strictly Alexandra Burke Feud Asset

By Rume Ugen

Reports claim Alexandra is furious with her dance teacher over his relationship with Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson.

A war is bubbling away behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing, as it's claimed Alexandra Burke is butting heads with her dance partner Gorka Marquez over his alleged romance with rival Gemma Atkinson.

According to reports by The Sun newspaper, Alexandra is furious with her dance teacher for striking up a relationship with the Emmerdale actress last month, and tensions are so high they've had full blown rows backstage.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing Judge Shirley Ballas Makes THIS Dig At Claudia! 

Gemma, who is currently partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec on the show, is believed to be dating Alexandra's dance partner after hitting it off during group rehearsals.

The Sun claims that BBC sources have revealed Alexandra is furious that Gorka is spending too much time with his new flame and not investing enough time into their training.

Gorka, who has hailed Gemma as a “beautiful girl”, admits Alexandra often infuriates him during training.

The Spanish hunk said: “She shouts more to me than I shout at her. She brings the beast out of me.”

Meanwhile, Alexandra opened up about their relationship in an interview with the paper, as she revealed: "He’s scared of me. There was one time that he stopped mid-dance and I shouted and I screamed at him saying, ‘You are meant to be a pro, don’t ever stop’. He was like, ‘Whooah, OK girl. I will never stop again’.”

Yikes!

Let's hope they can all get it together before the live shows this weekend!

Trending on Heart

Sharon, Ozzy Osbourne, Gogglebox, channel 4

WATCH! Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne’s "Turkey Egg" Debate On Gogglebox Is EVERYTHING
Kate Middleton Choir

There Is A Kate Middleton Choir And Yes It's As Bonkers As It Sounds
And and Dec I'm A Celeb

Did ITV Just Confirm That Both Ant AND Dec Are Returning To The Jungle?!
Eddie Redmayne expecting second baby

Eddie Redmayne Is Expecting His Second Child With Wife Hannah Bagshawe!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Noel Fielding's Shirts

Here Are Noel Fielding's Iconic Bake Off Shirts And Where You Can Get Them
Sarah Lancashire, kiri, channel 4, happy valley

WATCH! First Look At Happy Valley’s Sarah Lancashire In New Thriller Kiri

Eastenders Script Stolen asset

Eastenders Fans May Have Christmas Ruined This Year Now The Plot Is At Risk!
French Bake Off Halloween

There Was A 'Halloween Week' On The French GBBO And It Looked GROSS!
Will Prue Return To The Bake oFf?

Bake Off Bosses Decide Prue Leith's TV Fate After Yesterday's HUGE Blunder