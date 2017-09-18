Strictly Come Dancing Hopeful Reverend Richard Coles Wows Congregation With His Dance Moves

18 September 2017, 10:53

Reverend Richard Coles Performs

The reverend wowed his congregation with some fancy footwork ahead of his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Many Strictly Come Dancing fans were probably surprised to hear that a Reverend would be taking part in this year's show...but once you see Reverend Richard Coles moves you'll definitely be excited for the new series!

The dancing vicar popped along to his usual Sunday service with the Strictly camera crew and a special guest for a surprise performance.

The Reverend was joined by dance partner Dianne Buswell for a special performance to 80s Eurythmics classic 'There Must Be An Angel' and it went down really well with his congregation.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

Reverend Richard Coles Wows His Congregation With Some Dance Moves

01:42

He busted some moves and threw some shapes at the front of the church in what probably was a big departure from the sermons he usually gives during a Sunday service.

He's been in training for the new series, which begins next week, for a little while now but revealed to the watching churchgoers that it hasn't been smooth sailing.

He said: “I would like you to welcome my unfortunate partner who has put me through my paces this last week. She has had to put up with my breath taking moves. No pain, no gain."

“That is what I used to tell myself when visiting the gym, before my days as a vicar, but now those words ring true again. Especially after having to be pummelled by an emergency physio when I put my back out in training. I was strapped up and given ibuprofen."

We hope he makes a full recovery for next week's first episode - we reckon this year's Strictly is looking like it could shape up to be the best yet!

Trending on Heart

X factor, duet, mum and daughter

Fans’ Plea Over X Factor’s Descendance Mum To Quit The Group Gets Results
Craig David and Lorraine Kelly Had A Big Night Out

Craig David Reveals He And Lorraine Kelly Once Partied Until The Wee Hours
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Revealed The Traumatic Truth Behind Why She Quit I'm A Celeb
Bradley Walsh laughing the chase

Bradley Walsh Reveals Those Rude Names On The Chase Aren't By Accident!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island Engagement asset

The First Love Island Engagement Has Already Happened!

Best Of Autumn TV

Here Is All The Autumn TV You NEED To Know About This Year!

Strictly Stars Look Glamorous In First Official Tr

Strictly Come Dancing Nearly Had A Very Different Name!

Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton

Fans Try To Spot The Difference As Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton Do Lunch

Noel Fielding - Great British Bake Off

Noel Fielding Sparks Complaints With Fridge Antics