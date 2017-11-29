Strictly Come Dancing Special Winner Has Already Been LEAKED!

The festive season has been ruined for fans now that a website has leaked the winner of the ballroom's Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing fans might want to look away now because the winner of the Christmas special has been leaked before the programme has even aired!

Yep! One of the best-kept secrets of festive television has been ruined after being revealed by a spoiler website.

The site has gained notoriety over the years for posting the results of the dance-off each week before it airs on BBC One on a Sunday night.

And now they’re doing the same thing for Christmas – telling followers exactly who’s got their hands on the festive Glitterball this year even though the show’s not due to be screened until Christmas Day.

So how do they manage to get the results so accurate?

"This spoiler has come from an audience mole from a group who have previously provided accurate spoilers and should be accurate," they wrote.

We have decided NOT to reveal the name to keep the Christmas magic alive for those of you who want to avoid any spoilers.

Deck the halls with Glitter Balls, @BBCStrictly has announced the line-up for this year’s Christmas Special! https://t.co/AcdFOfbd0k pic.twitter.com/2KfHbDLFZh — BBC (@BBC) November 7, 2017

Fans will be treated to a host of familiar faces when the special returns this year.

Among the six former celebs returning to the dancefloor is former finalist Kimberley Walsh, who is reunited with her pro partner Pasha Kovalev, and fellow former finalist Katie Derham, who teams up with Brendan Cole.

Judy Murray is also taking part and is partnering Neil Jones, Robbie Savage returns and dances with Dianne Buswell, while the line-up is completed by Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden, and Jeremy Vine once again dancing with Karen Clifton.