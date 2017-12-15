Strictly Fans Shocked As Louise Redknapp Swears During Live Performance!

15 December 2017, 13:44

Louise Redknapp Strictly It Takes Two

By Rume Ugen

The mum-of-two was met with backlash from viewers who weren't impressed with her language on a 'family' programme.

Lousie Redknapp infuriated viewers on Strictly It Takes Two after forgetting to censor her performance.

The singer made a sensational return to the show, a year after coming ....in the competition, to perform her 2000 hit track 2 Faced, but fans were left a little distracted by the lyrics.

Viewers of the Strictly spin-off show took to Twitter to complain to the BBC for not censoring the expletive lyrics in the song, which was aired before the 7 pm watershed. 

Words in the hit song include, "Stop your b****ing, cause you're so sad, b****ing behind my back, honey I don't need that” which some viewers slammed as inappropriate for a family programme

Despite the initial backlash, Louise was inundated with support from her loyal fans, who were more than excited to see the mother-of-two make her comeback.

 "Yes... loved this back in the day & still love it now! Great performance tonight Louise, it really was nostalgic!" wrote one fan, while a second tweeted: "Great to see you singing on our tv screens again. Looking forward to your upcoming gigs."

Louise had been thrilled to make a comeback on the show and took to Twitter to thank the show for inviting her to perform, claiming she hadn't performed in 15 years.

The 43-year-old is going on tour later this month, just before Christmas, and will continue with more performances in January.

