Strictly Celebrates Triumphant Return As Tears And Cheeky Moments Thrill Fans

The ballroom dancing show climbed to the top of the leaderboard as it welcomed host of new celebrity faces helping to pull in its highest EVER opening show ratings.

The nation's favourite shows went head to head on Saturday night but only one came out on top.

Strictly Come Dancing celebrated victory after bringing in over 10 million viewers on Saturday night in comparison to The X Factor which pulled in nearly half the amount at 5.4 million.

The ballroom dancing show climbed to the top of the leaderboard as it welcomed host of new celebrity faces helping to pull in its highest EVER opening show ratings.

As well as a bunch of new celebrities, the judging panel also welcomed a new face in the form of Shirley Ballas, who has stepped into replace Len Goodman.

Back to business as usual, the judges were up to their old tricks and fans found themselves both in shock and cackling with laughter after a cheeky moment between Bruno and fellow judge Shirley.

The jaw-dropping moment came as Bruno pulled her in for a hug and appeared to cup her bust, much to the shock of presenter Tess Daly who warned: "Oh my god Bruno. We're live!"

Fans quickly took to Twitter to air their views with some taking offence and others finding humour in the blunder.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Burke pulled at the heartstrings as she broke down in tears over the loss of her mother.

Proud to be supporting these two!! Such an elegant dance delivered beautifully! Girl you can daaaaaance #TeamAlorka #Strictly pic.twitter.com/dP8296YHhU — Alexandra & Gorka (@TeamAlorka) September 23, 2017

The former X Factor star had vowed to continue with the competition despite losing her mother earlier this month and decided to pay tribute by dancing to her mum's favourite song, Aretha Franklin's Natural Woman.

It all became too much for the 29-year-old X Factor star, as she burst into tears in Gorka's arms at the end of the routine.



Speaking during rehearsals, she said: "This is a song that my mum always made me sing, it's just making me nervous because I'm so emotional about it."



Bless her! We're backing you Alex!