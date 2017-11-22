Strictly Viewers Left In Hysterics After Vincent Makes THIS Awkward Blunder

Vincent Simone was left red-faced after confusing two very different words in the English language.

Italian dancer Vicent Simone made a hilarious blunder during Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off programme, It Takes Two on Monday night after appearing to confuse two words with very different meanings.

The hunky dancer had been asked by presenter Zoe Ball what he thought of last weekend's episode of Strictly Come Dancing but left viewers scratching their heads when he said he wanted to give the programme a "standing ovulation".

Standing up and clapping, the Italian dancer exclaimed: "I want to give the show a big standing ovulation."

Erm, did you mean ovation Vincent?

Zoe didn't acknowledge his funny mistake, however, viewers of the show found it absolutely hilarious.

One asked: "Did I hear that right? Did Vincent say standing ovulation ?"

Another laughed: "‘A standing ovulation ’ god I miss @ vincentsimone !"

A third shared: "First his 'womens', then a ' standing ovulation '. Vincent: The Man, The Legend."

You've got to love him!