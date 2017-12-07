Strictly's Kevin Heartbroken As Karen Finds 'New Beau' Amid Split Rumours

By Rume Ugen

Growing fears that the couple have been hit by the Strictly curse escalated this week when Karen was pictured leaving her London home with a 'new flame'.

Kevin Clifton is reportedly heartbroken at the idea that his wife Karen might have moved on with somebody else.

The couple has been at the centre of speculation regarding their two-year marriage as it's reported they're 'on the rocks'.

Recent reports claim that Karen has been ignoring her husband amid rumours she is now dating accountant Stuart Wood.

Growing fears that the couple have been hit by the Strictly curse escalated this week when Karen was pictured leaving her London home with Stuart trailing behind moments later.

"Poor Kevin is heartbroken," a source admitted. "It’s making it very difficult at Strictly as all the dancers knew but Kevin did not want to accept that his marriage is over."

The pair, who are both professionals on Strictly Come Dancing, raised eyebrows after appearing to be kept apart on the live shows.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the insider admitted that ‘the writing is on the wall’ as Karen ignored Kevin throughout Saturday’s show.

"Kevin was on his own before and after the show in the green room. At one point he was outside looking very upset on the phone after the show. Everyone feels sorry for him as he still in love with her. But it’s also very awkward for the other dancers as [they] could cut atmosphere with a knife."

Kevin and Karen got married in 2015 after Grimsby dancer Kevin proposed to her on stage on her birthday during a performance of 'Burn The Floor.'

The news comes after Karen admitted that her marriage to Kevin isn't "perfect" during an interview with new! magazine.

She said: "We're a regular couple, we've been together for seven years and, like any other relationship, you have ups and downs."



Karen added: "We just need to keep pushing. Relationships take work. It's not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly."

"We're not a superhuman couple, we're normal, so when things happen, we fight."

Kevin Clifton hinted at some tension in his marriage when he and Susan Calman said their final goodbyes after being eliminated from Strictly.

Losing to Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez in the dance-off, Kevin confessed: “When Strictly is on I’m not the easiest person to live with. I go a bit mad.

“So I’d like to say first of all thanks to my wife for putting up with me.”

Kevin lasted slightly longer in the competition than his wife Karen Clifton, who is also a Strictly professional dancer - and left just a few weeks ago with TV presenter Simon Rimmer.

Upon his departure, he called his fellow dancer and comedy talent, Susan, “the absolute epitome of joy and happiness”.

Whilst Susan added: “We got far further than we thought. Most of all I’ve made a friend for life. Kevin’s won Strictly for me.”

Aww!

