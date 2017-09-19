The Chase Contestants Were Shocked To Learn That He Has A Very Famous Dad!

19 September 2017, 08:20

The Chase contestant has a famous dad

By Alice Westoby

Yesterday's episode of The Chase had a surprising plot twist.

Last week we saw some of the worst contestants The Chase has ever seen after all four failed to make it past the chaser to the final round of the competition.

Yesterdays episode features someone who has a rather famous member of their family.

School teacher Peter looked like an average contestant when he took on Chaser Mark Labbatt AKA The Beast to be in with a chance of bagging some money.

Before he took on the challenge host Bradley Walsh quizzed him about his job before Peter admitted that his inspiration for his career move came from his dad.

This Chase Contestant Has A Very Famous Dad!

00:58

He said: "Well I had a good teacher myself. My dad was a pretty good teacher. He didn't teach but he coached a lot of football." 

Then he revealed his dad is none other than Norbert Peter Stiles, otherwise known as 'Nobby Stiles', who was part of the 1966 World Cup winning England team as well as a former Manchester United star.

A shocked Bradley said: "No? How about that. The unsung hero of that World Cup. I could talk for ages about your dad. However, this is you and this is now."

Viewers watching at home also expressed their shock at the revelation...

