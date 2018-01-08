Has The Winner Of The Voice Already Been Revealed Before The Final?

Have we already found our winner? The launch of the ITV talent show seems to have a contestant who is head and shoulders above the rest.

There might be a few weeks yet before the winner of The Voice UK is crowned, however fans of the show are convinced that they have already found their winner.

Schoolboy Donel Mangena stunned viwers with his cover of Major Lazer and Justin Bieber's Cold Water, which soon had all four judges Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones fighting to get him on their team.

Despite having Jennifer Hudson telling the other coaches she would be "willing to fist fight' to have Donel on her team, he eventually went with Black Eyed Peas star Will.

It seems that Donel's performance had won over viewers at home too, as they quickly flocked to Twitter to applaud the schoolboy for his spectacular audition.

“Donel is definitely this year’s winner…” wrote one fan.

Another added: “Absolutely adored Donel on last night’s The Voice UK, not only is he an incredible singer but his loyalty to his family is amazing.”

A third chipped in: “Just love Donel, he’s the winner – so fresh!”

While a fourth fan claimed: “Here is the winner of The Voice 2018. Everyone can go home now. It’s all over.”

Now it seems as though the bookies are also backing the hopeful as their favourite to win the show, and have also released odds for the teen to scoop a record deal with Polydor.

Bookmakers Coral are offering odds of 9-2 for Donel to be this series’ star, even at this early stage.

A spokesperson for Coral explained: “Donel stole the show on the return of The Voice and immediately attracted a flurry of bets to win the series where he is sure to be in the mix come the live shows.”

It seems noone was more proud than Donel's nan Nita, who amused viewers as she rushed onto the stage and broke out into a dance in jubilation.

How cute?



