This Episode Of Thomas The Tank Engine Is Scarier Than Any Horror Film!

29 September 2017, 16:16

Thomas The Tank Engine Terrifying

By Alice Westoby

He may seem like an innocent kids TV character but one particular episode is a bit dark!

Thomas The Tank Engine is familiar a staple of kids TV along with other classics like Fireman Sam, Postman Pat. 

But one thing word we haven't ever associated with Thomas and his locomotive friends is 'scary'...until now!

Twitter user Tristan Cooper spotted a particularly dark episode of the programme that he felt the need to bring to the attention of the internet and wow, it's some pretty harrowing stuff by children's TV standards!

He shared the following clip alongside a caption which read: "There's a Thomas the Tank episode where a stubborn train is punished by being entombed alive forever and it's worse than any horror movie"

Read More: This Will Make You Feel Old! These Four Kids TV Characters Have Turned 20

In this particular episode a train called Henry has been stubborn much to the anger of the Fat Controller and his punishment seems unnecessarily severe to say the least.

He is banished in a railway tunnel, gets his tracks taken away so he can't escape and rail staff block him into the tunnel using bricks. Yep, poor Henry gets buried alive! And all for being a stubborn train.

This seems a tad harsh to us and although we're certain it would go over any child's head for any adults watching with them this is pretty gruesome stuff especially when ex-Beatle Ringo Starr who narrates the programme chimes in and says "But I think he deserved his punishment, don't you?". 

No Ringo! 

Poor Henry, we better stick to much tamer kids TV from now on...apparently Thomas The Tank Engine is the stuff of nightmares!

Trending on Heart

Kate Middleton Pregnancy

Duchess Kate Is Turning To THIS Traditional Remedy To Help With Her Morning Sickness

David Beckham Harper Football

Harper Beckham Shows Up Her Dad's Skills In These Adorable Football Videos
Jamie and Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp Finally Speaks Out About What's REALLY Going On In Her Marriage
Hocus Pocus Remake

Hocus Pocus Is Being Remade - But With A HUGE Difference

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ross Kemp Dad Baby

Ross Kemp Becomes Dad Again To TWINS And The Names Are Adorable!
Eastenders Bernadette Railway

Eastenders Fans Notice Bernadette Has THIS Bad Habit And They're Infuriated!

Strictly spoiler

Strictly Superfan Who Runs Spoiler Website Vows To Never Stop!
emmerdale

THIS 'Emmerdale' Couple WILL Reunite...

Mel Brooks The One Show

Last Night Mel Brooks Said What EVERYONE Was Thinking About The One Show