This Episode Of Thomas The Tank Engine Is Scarier Than Any Horror Film!

By Alice Westoby

He may seem like an innocent kids TV character but one particular episode is a bit dark!

Thomas The Tank Engine is familiar a staple of kids TV along with other classics like Fireman Sam, Postman Pat.

But one thing word we haven't ever associated with Thomas and his locomotive friends is 'scary'...until now!

Twitter user Tristan Cooper spotted a particularly dark episode of the programme that he felt the need to bring to the attention of the internet and wow, it's some pretty harrowing stuff by children's TV standards!

He shared the following clip alongside a caption which read: "There's a Thomas the Tank episode where a stubborn train is punished by being entombed alive forever and it's worse than any horror movie"

There's a Thomas the Tank episode where a stubborn train is punished by being entombed alive forever and it's worse than any horror movie pic.twitter.com/Bn1Y0PTItL — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) September 28, 2017

In this particular episode a train called Henry has been stubborn much to the anger of the Fat Controller and his punishment seems unnecessarily severe to say the least.

He is banished in a railway tunnel, gets his tracks taken away so he can't escape and rail staff block him into the tunnel using bricks. Yep, poor Henry gets buried alive! And all for being a stubborn train.

This seems a tad harsh to us and although we're certain it would go over any child's head for any adults watching with them this is pretty gruesome stuff especially when ex-Beatle Ringo Starr who narrates the programme chimes in and says "But I think he deserved his punishment, don't you?".

No Ringo, he didn't deserve to be imprisoned pal. — Nath St Paul (@NathStPaulBAWF) September 28, 2017

No Ringo!

Poor Henry, we better stick to much tamer kids TV from now on...apparently Thomas The Tank Engine is the stuff of nightmares!