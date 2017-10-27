WATCH: This Morning Spark Debate Over Setting Homework During The Holidays

27 October 2017, 12:01

Homework Debate

By Alice Westoby

This Morning started a big Twitter debate over whether homework should be allowed during the school holidays.

This Morning cover a wide variety of topics including showbiz, fashion, bizarre news and their fair share of controversial debates.

This week Ben Shephard and Amanda Holden have been stepping in for Holly and Phil who are away during half term and got into a discussion about whether homework should be allowed during the school holidays.

 

They were joined on the sofa by parent Clair Muldoon who is keen to banish homework during half term and head teacher Christine Cuniffe who is in favour of work during the holidays.

Deb Thomson who was on holiday in Greece for the break from school (it is October half term this week for schools in England and Wales) joined in the chat via Skype to give her thoughts. 

She explained how she told her children to not bring their homework with them on holiday because "it's a family holiday and we get very little time with them as it is."

WATCH! Amanda Holden's Embarrassing Fail Interviewing Astronaut Tim Peake

However Christine, who is a head teacher argued that it helps to continue the structure that exists during term times when they are away from school on a break. 

Of course with many of the debates on this morning the conversation continued at home with viewers chiming in with their thoughts on Twitter.

What was particularly interesting was the amount of teachers on Twitter who admitted they didn't give their classes homework for the holidays and wanted 'kids to be kids'. 

We want to know your thoughts on the touchy subject! Vote in our poll below...

 

Trending on Heart

Toy story, toy story land, woody

WATCH: Disney Are Opening A 'Toy Story Land'

How Much Does Adele Get Paid A Day

Adele Earns THIS Much A Day Thanks To The Success Of Her Last Album
Apprentice 2017

This Is How Much The Apprentice Candidates Get Paid To Go On The Show
Davina McCall Egg Timer

Davina McCall Reveals Secret To Long Marriage And It Involves An Egg Timer!

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Olivia Colman The Queen

Broadchurch Actress Olivia Colman's Next Role Is By Royal Appointment!
Gillian McKeith Makeover

Gillian McKeith Is UNRECOGNISABLE On The Red Carpet After Glam Makeover
Holly Willhouby, celebrity juice, halloween

WATCH! Fans Go Into Meltdown Over Holly Willoughby's Wardrobe Malfunction
Amanda Holden Tim Peake

WATCH! Amanda Holden's Embarrassing Fail Interviewing Astronaut Tim Peake
This Morning Woman Marries Herself Asset

WATCH! Woman Who Married HERSELF Reveals She Has CHEATED...On Herself!