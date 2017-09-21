This Presenter Has Been Reportedly Axed From The 2017 I'm A Celeb Coverage

This Extra Camp presenter is apparently not returning to jungle duties this year after a shake up in the shows line up.

There has been some major changes to the I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp line up this year after it was announced Vicky Pattison would be leaving the jungle spin off and be replaced by most recent Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt.

And now it has been revealed that Stacey Solomon has reportedly been axed from the show too.

The 27-year-old TV star co-hosted 'Extra Camp' on ITV2 last year alongside her boyfriend Joe Swash, but Stacey has now been cut from the show, while Joe's long-term future remains unconfirmed.

A source said: "Stacey and Joe are lovely people and great presenters, and everyone involved was really happy with what they did."

"But the thinking this time around is to have a complete revamp in the format and Stacey unfortunately don't quite fit into that."

Despite the show's bosses choosing to move in another direction, Stacey and Joe both remain popular with the people who work behind the camera because of their fun-loving attitudes.

An ITV insider told The Sun newspaper: "Joe may still have a role but that hasn't been decided, but everyone involved will miss working with Stacey, and Joe if he leaves, because they're great fun."

After the news broke that Scarlett Moffatt was joining the team earlier this month, Stacey said she couldn't wait to appear alongside the former 'Gogglebox' star, describing her as a "brilliant addition" to the team.

Stacey previously said: "I love Scarlett, I think she's a really love girl.

"I think she done really well last year in the jungle so I think this year I think she'll be a brilliant addition to 'Extra Camp'."

We'll miss Stacey's bubbly jungle commentary on our screens!

