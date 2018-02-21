6 TV Co-stars You Never Knew Were Couples In Real Life

By Alice Westoby

We're used to seeing them acting together on our screens, but did you know they are loved up in real life?! These relationships are too cute.

When it comes to seeing actors on our screens we get so used to seeing them in character we forget they have real lives too.

The boundaries between real life and TV shows get even more blurred when co-stars date each other in real life but they do make super cute couples.

Here are the most famous TV characters that are all loved up in the real world...

Nurse Trixie Franklin and Reverend Tom Hereward from Call The Midwife

Helen George, who plays Nonnatus House midwife Trixie and Jack Ashton who plays kindly Reverend Tom are together in real life. The pair grew close during filming in South Africa for the 2016 Call The Midwife Christmas special and in September 2017 welcomed a daughter, Wren Ivy.

Debbie Dingle and David Metcalfe from Emmerdale

In real life, Charley Webb and Matt Wolfenden started dating way back in 2007 but called things off in 2013 after their first child was born. Luckily they rekindled their romance! They now have two children and got married in February 2018 at a secret castle ceremony with family and friends.

Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso from That '70s Show

Perhaps one of TV's most well known love stories is that of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. We particularly like this one as it was a whopping 14 years between the time these two met on the set of That '70s Show that they actually started dating. Famously, Ashton was married to Demi Moore previously, and Mila Kunis famously dated Home Alone star Macauly Culkin. But they began dating in 2012, married in 2015, and have two children together; Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

Brenda Walker and Eric Pollard from Emmerdale

Emmerdale veteran Chris Chittell who has played Eric Pollard in the soap for over three decades is married to Lesley Dunlop who plays Brenda in real life. The pair have been married since 2016 and both have two children each from their previous marriages.

Ygritte and Jon Snow from Game Of Thrones

This Game of Thrones pair are absolute couple goals for fans of the show. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's characters romanced on screen and they have been together in real life since 2012. The pair announced their engagement in traditional style through a listing in The Times in September 2017.

Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are romantically linked of screen as well as while in character on screen. The Stranger Things' pairs romance has outgrown Hawkins and they are a fully fledged couple in real life. It hasn't been confirmed when the pair started dating, but the fling was alleged to have begun before the filming of series two began.

It seems like the chemistry for these stars was just too much to keep it on screen!

