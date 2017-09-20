WATCH! Chris and Kem's Love Island Spin-Off Looks Even Funnier Than We'd Hoped!

Turns out the pair are just as soppy as ever, with some scenes showing the pair cuddling each other and even reminiscing about showering together in the villa.

Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay were known for their budding bromance on the show, and despite both finding themselves girlfriends whilst inside the villa, it seems as though their relationship is going from strength to strength.

The pair are now set to continue their antics with their very own spin-off show 'Chris and Kem: Straight Outta Love Island' and they gave fans a little glimpse of what to expect in a brand new teaser.

Chris and Kem's bromance will be followed by cameras over the course of two episodes, which will update fans on what they've been up to in their first few months since leaving the show.

It also seems the pair haven't given up on their dreams of becoming rappers, as they are also seen hitting the studio and meeting their favourite artists in a bid to launch their musical career.

Appearances from their girlfriends Olivia Attwood and Amber Davies are also featured, who are both amused by the idea of their beaus determination to become the next big rap stars.

Chris and Kem are more popular than ever with and combined 3.4 million Instagram followers between them.

The show comes after critics slated the pair to become the new Ant and Dec, with reports claiming could they could rack up millions through presenting stints, endorsements and personal appearances.