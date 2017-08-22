WATCH! Tense Moment Dragon's Den Deborah Scolds Hopeful Who Dares To Call Her "Debbie"

Jason from Plymouth was hoping to secure £600,000 for his business venture but shot himself in the foot when he mistakenly called Deborah "Debbie".

Viewers of Dragon's Den were left cringing after one hopeful felt the wrath of Deborah Meadon.

Budding entrepreneurs are only given minutes to pitch a brilliant idea in front of the UK's most renowned moguls but fans of the show were forced to watch from behind their fingers when one hapless contestant attempted to win them over with his bike lock business.

Jason from Plymouth was hoping to secure £600,000 for his business venture but shot himself in the foot when he mistakenly called Deborah "Debbie".

The wannabe mogul's gaffe was quickly picked up by fellow judge Peter Jones, who then drew attention to his mistake and let's just say Deborah was less than impressed as she glared: "Please don't call me Debbie."

The cringe-worthy moment was then magnified after a fans flocked to Twitter to comment on the tense moment with a string of hilarious memes.

Things went downhill for Jason when he was quizzed about how much his company, Bike Away, which sells lockers and stands for cycles, was worth. Appearing to stumble over the numbers, he then admitted to Deborah that he'd had "a bit of a block, Debbie."

Luckily, the fiery judge was clearly tickled by Jason's shortening of her name and giggled along with Jones.

Eventually, Deborah Meadon took to Twitter to make light of the tense moment.